Dairy tradition continues at Champlain Valley Fair

There's a lot of fun stuff to do at the Champlain Valley Fair and great food, not just on the midway, but off the main path.

If you find yourself heading toward the front gates, you'll see the dairy parlor. They serve Hood ice cream there. It started a little over 50 years ago as a way to provide food for a large family at a reasonable price at the fair.

The folks working inside promoting dairy were at one time farmers, but they've been victims of a dairy industry that is disappearing.

"Actually, this dairy parlor is really old, things have changed, but people still want to see it. Kids are still enthralled with the cows and the milking and the animals," said Judy Pillsbury of the Chittenden County Dairy Promotion.

Instead of tips, they request that customers leave their change behind for a family going through a tough time. This year, they're helping the family of Andrew Angolano try to get an accessible van. Andrew is 13 and has a form of muscular dystrophy.