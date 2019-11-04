Damage from Halloween storm $1.4M and growing

Over 1,100 homes and businesses across Vermont are still in the dark following last week's Halloween storm.

Utility crews worked the entire weekend to restore power to thousands that lost power during the storm that brought heavy flooding and high winds.

Green Mountain Power, the state's largest utility, reported about 400 customers without power Monday morning. Washington Electric had over 500. Orange and Washington Counties were reporting the most outages.

Governor Phil Scott toured damaged areas over the weekend and said the damage estimate was $1.4 million and growing.

Twelve towns have reported major impacts from the storm includinh Fairfax, Hyde Park, Johnson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stowe, Thetford, Waterville, Williston, Wolcott, Worcester, and Weybridge. More communities are likely to be added to the list as towns assess damage.

A preliminary damage assessment from FEMA is expected to begin Tuesday.

Vermont officials are also encouraging homeowners to report damage to 2-1-1. They say this will allow the state to track damage and determine if there is sufficient damage statewide to seek aid for homeowners.

The National Weather Service said there's a possibility of accumulating snow Thursday into Friday.

