Dance instructor gets jail time for exposing himself to minors

A former dance instructor who exposed himself to minors is going to jail.

Ernest "E-knock" Phillips of Essex Junction was originally charged with six felonies for allegedly having sex with two underage dance students.

Two years ago, as part of a plea deal, Phillips pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of prohibited acts. That deal called for no prison time.

Victims complained, saying the prosecutor never talked to them about the sentence and it was too lenient. A judge agreed.

So Monday, Phillips got a new sentence. He will serve two months in jail followed by two months on a work crew.