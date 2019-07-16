'Dannemora' escapes with 12 Emmy nominations

The series re-enacting the Northern New York prison break of convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat is up for 12 Emmy Awards.

"Escape at Dannemora" aired on Showtime last year.

Tuesday, it received 12 nominations, including best limited series, best actor for Benicio Del Toro, best actress for Patricia Arquette and best director for Ben Stiller.

The series was partially shot in New York's North Country where Matt and Sweat broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, a maximum security state prison. The two men carved their way out of the facility in 2015 and popped up onto the street through a manhole cover. Police killed Matt three weeks later. Sweat was wounded and captured.