Dannemora man arrested for tampering with tree stand

A Clinton County man faces charges of tampering with a hunting tree stand and stealing other hunting equipment.

New York State Police say they got a report of someone tampering with the stand and also stealing memory cards from trail cameras October 12 at the Handsome Pond Hunting Club in Long Lake.

Using photos captured on a different game camera -- and tips from the public -- police were able to identify Mark Wood, 57, of Dannemora. He was arrested Friday on charges of petit larceny, reckless endangerment, and criminal tampering.

He's due in court December 5.

