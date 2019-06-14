Dannemora prison goes under lockdown, second time this week

A second lockdown is in the books for the Clinton Correctional Facility this week, but prison officials are not saying much.

In a statement, officials say the new incident happened between prisoners Friday afternoon.

Officials say it's an ongoing investigation.

They say staff members were not hurt, but a few prisoners were taken to a local hospital for some kind of treatment.

The prison went under lockdown and had a security sweep.

Earlier this week, several inmates were taken to the hospital for a different incident.

Officials are also not commenting on that one either, but say inmates will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.