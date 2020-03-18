Darn Tough Vermont to close temporarily

Darn Tough Vermont is temporarily shutting down operations to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Northfield-based manufacturer of premium merino wool socks says it is sending people home until next Friday, but that could be extended. Those who can work from home will continue to do so as best they can.

The customer and dealer service teams will continue to take calls and chats from their living rooms.

Darn Tough as of January employed over 300 workers. Expansion plans announced earlier this year called for expanding that workforce to 500.