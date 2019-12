Darn Tough Vermont is building on its headquarters and expanding.

The Northfield-based sock company announced Friday it's planning to expand near Waterbury and will hire at least 100 employees by 2021 for its office and manufacturing spaces.

The company, which has knitted socks since 1978, was reborn more than 15 years ago when Ric Cabot took over the business from his father and it has been expanding ever since.