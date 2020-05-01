Darren Perron visited by dinosaurs, bear

Pictures of positivity in our own backyard on Friday!

Our Darren Perron was in the middle of a meeting on Zoom when he noticed three characters dancing behind him outside the newsroom window.

They stopped by with words of encouragement, some music and sweet dance moves to say thanks to us at WCAX News for keeping the community informed during this time.

It was so heartwarming, Darren even got a little misty...

It was so nice of them to bring a little joy our way!

Thank you bear, dinosaur 1 and dinosaur 2! We are grateful.