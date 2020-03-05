Dartmouth College student tested for virus; some classes canceled

A student at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business is being tested for the coronavirus after reporting flu-like symptoms Thursday morning.

The student was one of about 100 that attended a private party last Friday at the Engine Room in White River Junction. A Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee who later tested positive, attended the party even though he was asked to self-quarantine while tests were being done.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says the majority of the responsibility to stop the spread is on everyone. "Good personal responsibility, good personal hygiene, being smart, and when you are in a situation where it is recommended that you quarantine and you are asked to self-quarantine, please do so. It's not about you, it is about the surrounding communities that you could potentially impact," he said.

Dartmouth College has formed a high-level task force to plan for and manage possible disruptions related to the outbreak. Meanwhile the last remaining day of classes at Tuck were canceled for the term and exams for core classes will be held online.

Vermont State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says they've been able to contact just about everyone at the party, but they're still trying to get in contact with a few people.

