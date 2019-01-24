Dartmouth-Hitchcock, GraniteOne Health move to affiliate

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has taken the first step toward affiliating with an organization that includes hospitals in Manchester, Peterborough and Wolfeboro.

The nonbinding letter of intent announced Thursday is the start of a lengthy process to bring together Lebanon-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock and GraniteOne Health, which consists of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.

Officials said the combined nonprofit health care system builds on 15 years of past collaboration and will seamlessly integrate primary, specialty, ambulatory and inpatient care.

All organizations would keep their current names, identities and local leadership. The affiliation would have to be approved by each organization's board of trustees and the Bishop of Manchester, and be reviewed by state and federal regulators.

