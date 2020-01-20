Dartmouth-Hitchcock appoints new board trustees

Dartmouth-Hitchcock has elected five new people to its Board of Trustees including leaders in the business, financial and medical communities.

The new trustees are Mark Begor, the CEO of Equifax, physician and innovator Elof Eriksson, Jennifer Moyer, chief administrative officer for White Mountains Insurance Group, David Paul, president and chief operating officer at JBG Smith and Thomas Raffio, president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental.

It also appointed two physician trustees. They are Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center physician trustee Dr. Jonathan Huntington and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health physician representative, Dr. Richard Powell. Huntington is the associate chief medical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

1/19/2020 8:20:46 AM (GMT -5:00)