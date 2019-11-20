Dartmouth-Hitchcock doctor sounds alarm on vaping

A Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center doctor is warning lawmakers about the dangers of vaping.

Dr. Suzanne Tanski represented the American Academy of Pediatrics on Wednesday before a U.S. House committee on health.

She cited the American Youth Tobacco survey, which found that as many as 27.5 percent of teenagers are using vapes regularly.

Tanski said Juul devices have been a part of the expansion of vape use. She says while many people use vaping to quit smoking, it doesn't always work out.

"At present, all of the evidence shows that for someone who is dual using, someone who starts vaping with the intention to quit smoking, it's actually undermining these quit attempts by about 30 percent," Tanski said.

Tanski endorsed measures like the Tobacco 21 law which took effect in Vermont earlier this year.