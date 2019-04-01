Dartmouth-Hitchcock exhibit shows '99 Faces' living with mental illness

A new exhibit at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center called "The 99 Faces Project" features life-size portraits of people living with mental illness.

It shows portraits of 33 people with bipolar disorder, 33 people with schizophrenia, and 33 people who love and support them.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports arts program director Marianne Barthel says the artist, Lynda Michaud Cutrell, wanted to challenge assumptions about what mental illness looks like.

She said it was an effort to de-stigmatize mental health and help give inspiration to those living with mental illness that there are others out there like them who are living successful lives with jobs and families.

The exhibit opened Monday.

