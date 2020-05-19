Dartmouth-Hitchcock expands telehealth for Crohn's disease

Dartmouth-Hitchcock is creating a virtual center to improve treatment of Crohn’s disease across northern New England.

The health system will use a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand its telemedicine program for inflammatory bowel disease. The new virtual center, based at Dartmouth-Hitcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, will serve patients in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Officials say a nationwide shortage of specialists for Crohn’s disease is especially acute in rural communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)