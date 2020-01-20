Dartmouth-Hitchcock invests in Colby-Sawyer health programs

Efforts to address New Hampshire's health care workforce shortage are getting a multimillion-dollar boost.

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System is investing up to $3.25 million into Colby-Sawyer College, starting with an initial $750,000.

The money will fund new health science programs and help the college increase enrollment in its nursing program.

Officials say the programs were specifically developed with input from Dartmouth-Hitchcock and will train workers to fill the more than 1,000 job vacancies across the health system.

Starting next fall, Colby-Sawyer will offer new programs in addiction studies, health care administration, health science, medical laboratory science and social work.

