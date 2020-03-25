Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials say they're prepared for coronavirus

Doctors are the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center say they are "absolutely prepared" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak for the long term.

The medical center has a surge plan that works with area hospitals and regional incident command teams.

DHMC, like other hospitals, has canceled elective procedures.

Officials say they have empty beds that are available for new patients and they are constantly monitoring what is happening around the region.

"We have patients in this hospital right now with COVID-19 that are receiving care. We want to preserve the ability to do that. We want to preserve the ability to change units and increase our ability to provide critical care. We want to use this time. It's not only just about capacity of beds, it's capacity in terms of training," said Dr. Ed Merren, the chief clinical officer at DHMC.

That training includes those caregivers who are on the front lines dealing with the patients and those who are doing the testing.