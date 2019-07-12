Dartmouth-Hitchcock opens unit for acute neurological disorders

More beds at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center are being dedicated to caring for the brain.

Hospital staff celebrated the grand opening of DHMC's new Neurocritical Care Unit. The facility will specialize in acutely ill patients suffering from a host of neurological disorders like epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and aneurysms. Doctors say the it will allow them to focus more on specialized care and monitoring.

"More people, as the population ages, get neurological disorders. They survive their heart disease, they survive their cancer, so to be able to have something like this for New Hampshire and Vermont is really terrific," said Dr. Jeff Cohen, DHMC's chair of neurology.

The 10-bed unit will begin taking patients immediately. It's the only intensive neurological care unit in northern New England.