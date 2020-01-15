Dartmouth-Hitchcock receives approval to build tower expansion

A New Hampshire medical center has received the green light for a $130 million expansion at one of its campuses.

The Valley News reports the construction of the new tower at Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Lebanon campus was approved Monday and faced questions about how to handle traffic from the proposed expansion and other nearby developments.

The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of the around 200,000-square-foot, five-story tower.

A traffic study commissioned by Dartmouth-Hitchcock shows the proposed tower could have as many 112 new beds and is expected to draw an additional 270 vehicles an hour during peak hours.

