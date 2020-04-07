Dartmouth-Hitchcock requires masks for patients, visitors

All patients and visitors to Dartmouth-Hitchcock medical center and the health system’s clinics around the state are required to wear cloth masks to reduce transmission of the coronavirus by people who aren't showing symptoms.

Dr. Antonia Altomare says he masks will be handed out at entrances. The decision follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

Also, four police officers in Manchester have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. More than 700 people in New Hampshire have tested positive.

