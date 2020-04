Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center researchers are in Phase 3 of therapeutic studies for a possible treatment against COVID-19.

Researchers are looking at an anti-viral drug called Remdesvir. It was used during the West African Ebola outbreak from 2013 to 2016 and was also seen as a help with SARS and MERS.

The study is now looking at the safety and effectiveness of the medicine by studying different populations, different dosages and drug combinations.