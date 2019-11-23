Dartmouth employees, alumni give back

Dartmouth College is giving back to the community all in celebration of its 250th anniversary

About a dozen Dartmouth employees helped serve an early Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Upper Valley Senior Center.

The event is a part of a larger mission dubbed- "Call to Serve."

The college set a challenge for Dartmouth students, alumni, faculty, and staff to log 250,000 hours of community service to highlight the historic year.

"I personally like to be involved wherever I am but I think the college too has been doing a lot of outreach into the community, helping the community, because you know we are part of the community," Dartmouth College Volunteer Ilana Grallert said.

This week college officials announced the Ivy League school blew past its goal by logging more than 260,000 hours.

The volunteering took place at food shelves, literacy and education programs, health care services, and more throughout the Upper Valley and across the world.