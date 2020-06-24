Dartmouth housing project gets the greenlight

A major development project in the Upper Valley will bring much-needed housing to the region. And as our Adam Sullivan reports, it's not the only project in the works.

The Mt. Support Road in Lebanon New Hampshire, will be getting busier. Dartmouth College has gotten the greenlight to build a 300-unit apartment complex for graduates. It's a $50 million project.

"This is not so much a need for Lebanon, this is clearly a need for Dartmouth. Dartmouth is concerned that it doesn't have adequate residential space for its graduate students," said Bruce Garland, the chair of the Lebanon Planning Board.

There have been concerns about increased traffic in the area and stormwater runoff. The complex is just a mile from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. That facility also has a development project that is working its way through the Lebanon Planning Board approval process.

"Other projects planned for Mt. Support will be nurses, and other people primarily working at the hospital," Garland said.

Housing in the Upper Valley is hard to come by.

"We've been struggling to meet the demands that are out there for housing," Lebanon City Councilor Suzanne Prentiss said.

Prentiss has been on the City Council for more than a decade. She says a community can't grow without an adequate place for residents to call home.

"A place to live that is affordable. A place where you can send your children to school, again, in an affordable community and you are able to walk or take a bus to the place where you work," Prentiss said. "So, I look at it as an entire package economically."

The development approved Monday will accommodate roughly 500 people. The units will be available for rent, likely by the fall of 2022.