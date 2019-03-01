Dartmouth marks Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday

A special birthday celebration is planned this weekend that is not focused on presents, but rather the gift of reading.

Saturday marks the birthday of Theodor Geisel, a Dartmouth alumnus better known as Dr. Seuss, and perhaps the most famous children's book authors in the world.

"The Cat in the Hat" was one of Geisel's most famous books. It and other Dr. Seuss books are on display in the Baker Library on campus.

Geisel was asked to write the "Cat in the Hat" by the head of the juvenile division for Houghton Mifflin.

"He asked Ted Geisel to produce a primer that children would love to learn to read by that they couldn't put down. It took him two years to do it but he wrote a children's book that has since become the basis for students in my courses discovery of their love of reading," said Dartmouth professor of English Donald Pease.

Geisel went on to author and illustrate more than 50 children's books that have been translated into more than 30 languages. He died in 1991.

The annual event Read Across America takes place Saturday to honor Geisel's birthday. It calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading in his memory.