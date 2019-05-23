Dartmouth professor discusses sustainable farming exhibit

A new exhibit that opened Thursday at Dartmouth College features a cow in a library.

Courtesy: Matt Garcia

It highlights the issues facing farmers here in the Northeast and around the country, including immigrant labor and climate change. Adam Sullivan spoke Matt Garcia, the Dartmouth professor behind the exhibit, who also happens to be a farmer in Vermont.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: I'm here with Dartmouth professor Matt Garcia. You wear a couple different hats. First of all you are a professor here at Dartmouth College. What do you teach?

Matt Garcia: I teach classes in Latin American Caribbean studies and history.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: And you also own 13 acres in Thetford. You are a beef cattle farmer.

Matt Garcia: Yes.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: And you are responsible for a new exhibit that features a big cow here on the campus of Dartmouth College. Tell me about the exhibit.

Matt Garcia: So, the exhibit captures the history of Dartmouth's relationship to farming. Farming is the foundation of the Upper Valley. Dartmouth used to be the agricultural college of New Hampshire. And today, Vermont's, over 50 percent of its income comes from farming and that is the highest percentage than any state in the union. So we are trying to connect back into that culture of helping to create agriculture and sustainability together.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Obviously we could do a whole segment on the labor immigration issue, but when it comes to farming in the Northeast, is immigrant labor a big concern?

Matt Garcia: It is incredibly important subject, particularly for dairy farmers. Because it is a 24/7 schedule and so you either invest heavily in robots or you find workers that are willing to do that and have the skill set, and many of them are Latino immigrants. There is a presumption that Latinos -- Latin American immigrants -- are taking jobs that are valuable to the local economy. In fact, they are providing skills that just aren't here any more. And so it is very important for immigrants to come and play that roll. With regards to climate change, we are experiencing it here. And so we need to farm smartly, we need to incorporate regenerative agricultural practices, and there are many people doing that. There's a lot of talk about a Green New Deal, and we want to be at the table for that. And we want to be at the table contributing the best possible practices rather than just taking them off the table and saying we must stop eating meat. As I have said many many times, 'It's not about the cow, it is about the how.' So, the kind of confined agricultural feed lots that we see today are not smart agriculture. They are exhaustive agriculture. What we need to do is have them graze, do rotational grazing and make sure that grasses are growing while we are actually producing beef. 'The how,' is how are we farming and how are we introducing regenerative agricultural practices to actually sequester carbon dioxide rather than to let it go into our atmosphere and destroy the environment.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are farmers in the Northeast doing it right when it comes to sustainability?

Matt Garcia: It is a learning curve. So, what I learned from a lot of my fellow farmers is that they are doing it right. And I am trying to learn from them. I'm not going in as a professor telling them. I'm learning from them and using Dartmouth as a platform to share their knowledge to students and the public. Scale is important, and in fact the bigger farmers are the ones where you need to start doing the rotational grazing, and there is more potential for sequestering carbon on those big ranches as opposed to my small one. I'm a drop in the bucket. It's the big ones that need to adopt these regenerative agricultural practices. And we have people in the Northeast doing that. We do have a thriving agricultural economy here and it is contributing to the survival of the planet. It's not contributing to it's demise.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Professor Matt Garcia here at Dartmouth College. Thanks for joining us.

Matt Garcia: Thank you Adam.

Click here for more information.