Dartmouth student lawsuit settled over baseball injury

Dartmouth College says a lawsuit filed against the school by a student who was seriously injured during baseball practice has been settled.

Colton French said in a lawsuit last year he was pitching from behind an L-shaped screen for the first time in February 2016 when a ball hit by a batter crushed his right eye socket and broke facial bones, resulting in vision loss and $430,000 in medical costs. He said he could no longer play baseball or other sports.

Details on the settlement haven't been made public.

A college spokeswoman says the matter is resolved.

