Dartmouth to apply for federal coronavirus relief funding

Dartmouth College plans to apply for federal aid to help students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The college is eligible for approximately $3.4 million through the coronavirus relief bill. President Philip Hanlon said in a weekly online forum Wednesday that the college will apply for the first portion - $1.7 million - which by law is designated for student aid.

Officials expect to announce on June 29 whether students will return to campus in the fall.

