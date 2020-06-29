Dartmouth to detail plan to mix remote, in-person learning

Dartmouth College students will return to campus for the next academic year, but not all at the same time.

The college will release details Monday of its plan to combine residential and remote learning. In a community webcast last week, Provost Joseph Helble said every returning student who wants to live on campus can do so for two residential terms. But much of the teaching likely will be done via remote learning, even for those physically on campus.

In deciding when students will be on campus, priority will be given to keeping the incoming class of 2024 together.

