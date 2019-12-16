Dartmouth women's track coach Sandy Ford-Centonze dies

Sandy Ford-Centonze, Dartmouth College's women's head track and field coach for 28 years, has died. She was 59.

A college spokesman said Ford-Centonze, who battled cancer for several months, died Saturday in hospice care at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Before coming to Dartmouth, Ford-Centonze spent six seasons as the head coach of women’s track at Vermont. Prior to her time in Burlington, she worked as an assistant at her alma mater of Appalachian State from 1984-1986. As a student, she was a two-year captain of the team and was named the Most Valuable Performer as a junior.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)