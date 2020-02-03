Dates for Vermont spring snow goose season announced

Vermont's Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced dates for the state's spring snow goose hunt.

Since 2009, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has annually issued a "Conservation Order" to allow the reduction of the population of migrating geese.

Vermont is one of eight states that take part along a designated flight way.

This year's spring season will be March 11-April 24.

A permit is required, and is available at no charge on the Fish and Wildlife Department's website. Click here for all the details.