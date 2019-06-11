Daughter of 'Bear Brook Killer' speaks out

The daughter of a notorious New Hampshire serial killer is speaking out. In the last 20 years, authorities have connected Terry Rasmussen -- locally known as the Bear Brook Killer -- to the murders of at least six people in New Hampshire and California.

Rasmussen, who used multiple names in many states, died in a California prison in 2010. Last week New Hampshire authorities identified three victims found in barrels near a state park in 1985 and 2000. The body of another girl found in a barrel hasn't been identified.

"I want to stay sober. I don't want to be anything like my father," said Andrea Stiers, Rasmussen's daughter.

Stiers says she gave up alcohol and marijuana the day after police knocked on her door with news that she had a half sister who was murdered by her father. She was four the last time she saw Rasmussen, but the case has unleashed new memories. "She was adorable. I didn't remember her, but I do now," Stiers said.

She has not been identified yet but Stiers and her siblings call her Anita Moon. Stiers thinks the child was half asian and has a theory on why Rasmussen killed her back then, but not her. "I think he killed my sister because she didn't look like him. I really can't stand my face sometimes when I look in the mirror.. cause I look like him, you know. It's hard," Stiers said.

Stiers says her mother banned them from asking about her father after he disappeared. "Obviously my dad was mentally ill and addicted to alcohol. There's needs to be laws to protect children from their drug addicted and mentally ill parents.

Stiers has four adult children and she says they are embarrassed and upset by the news that Rasmussen, their grandfather is the Bear Brook Killer. "My kids are ashamed. They don't want anyone to know, but I told them that's not your shame. I told them you didn't do it," she said.

Now stiers is on a mission. "I'm putting an effort into changing things for little girls like my sister. That's probably the best that I can do with the tragedy.