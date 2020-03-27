Daughter of coronavirus patient says Burlington facility wasn't honest

The daughter of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus at Burlington Health and Rehab says the facility didn't tell her the truth.

Burlington Health and Rehab is considered a hot spot in Vermont as the number of cases continues to rise in Vermont. A majority of the deaths have been connected to the rehab center.

Barbara Willard says she found her 93-year-old mother tested positive last Saturday and is now in life-threatening condition.

"(I) called the nursing home, the administrator called me back and I said to him is there any on my mother's floor, he said no," said Willard. "The first lady that died was on my mother's floor."

The Vermont Department of Health has said Burlington Health & Rehab has been following CDC guidance on treatment and isolation of COVID-19 patients since concerns first arose.

Watch the full interview with Willard in the video above.