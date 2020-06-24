Grace Potter, Dave Matthews to headline virtual benefit concert

A virtual benefit concert will raise money for people struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Grace Potter/File

The list of artists who will perform at Thursday's "Hug your farmer" concert includes Dave Matthews and Vermont rocker Grace Potter. The event is free to stream online, but you can donate. All proceeds will go toward a local organization called Shift Meals. Since March, the group has delivered 40,000 locally-grown meals to food-insecure people in five different Vermont counties.

"It's really fun to see local artists and global superstars like Dave Matthews and others who share our commitment and our passion for local food, supporting farmers and supporting the idea of knowing where your food comes from and being connected to the people that grow your food," said Rich Price, an organizer of the event.

The event kicks off Thursday

