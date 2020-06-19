Davis: It is your moment to act

There were celebrations on Friday of a holiday many Americans may not know much about, it's called Juneteenth.

June 19 was the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation freeing America's slaves was finally enforced across the confederacy.

There was a big celebration and it is now known as Juneteenth.

Vermont Racial Equity Executive Director Xusana Davis says Juneteenth is a remembrance for many minorities in America that their history has been suppressed. She also says it's an opportunity for white people to step up.

"It is the moment of all white people in America and in Vermont because it is your moment to act. It is perhaps more your moment than anyone else's because as people who wield outsized and often unearned power and privilege in our society, it's especially important and necessary that you be the ones to exercise that privilege in a way that makes things more equitable for everyone," Davis said.

And Davis has advice for white people. She says let down your guard and don't be afraid of not knowing about events like Juneteenth. Davis points out she just learned about Juneteenth herself five years ago.