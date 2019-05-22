Day 2 of deliberations in Steven Bourgoin murder trial

WCAX News is on jury watch in the case of a wrong-way driver accused of hitting and killing a car full of kids two-and-a-half years ago.

Steven Bourgoin is accused of killing Mary Harris, Liam Hale, Cyrus Zschau, Eli Brookens and Janie Cozzi in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89.

The judge walked into the courtroom just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin day 13 of the murder trial. Bourgoin faces five counts of second-degree murder plus other charges for the crash on Oct. 8, 2016, that left the five teens from the Mad River Valley dead.

Bourgoin's lawyers have argued insanity. The state says his actions that night were murder. For two weeks, both sides made their case to the jury. Now, we wait while jurors weigh the case.

Our Cat Viglienzoni is at the courthouse. There was no verdict yet at noontime and there's no telling when they could come back with one.

Eight women and four men are debating Bourgoin's fate. They are considering four options: not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and guilty of second-degree murder.

No jurors have been excused yet. All of them have told the judge they have not seen or heard anything that would jeopardize the case. But the judge has kept the alternates on standby just in case.

This morning, Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin urged jurors not to rush.

"Just take the time you need to come to any decision that you do," Judge Griffin said. "I wish you luck."

Attorneys for both the state and defense are also waiting. We expect to hear reaction from them after a verdict is announced. But even they have no way of knowing how long it will take.

Cat will be at the courthouse through the afternoon ready to update you when we do hear news of a decision.