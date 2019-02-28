Day of Coding helps train tomorrow's workforce

It has been widely reported that the region faces a workforce shortage as more young people move out of state looking for jobs. But education officials are trying to turn that around. In Springfield, they are using a day of code.

Marcus Aremburg is interested in fashion. So using a computer to create digital art is right up this 11th-grader's alley.

"As we get older, we are going to need to know this stuff because it will advance. And if we don't keep up with it, it is eventually going to make us look like our parents," Aremburg said.

A couple of tables away, sixth-grader Stella Coleman is creating a video game.

"You can make your own game. I've always wanted to make my own video game and now I can and it's actually a lot easier than I thought it was," Coleman said.

It was made possible through a districtwide day of computer coding. The event for middle and high school students included a panel discussion from experts in the field, including coders from the Burlington-based company Game Theory.

"Our goal is to get these kids college and career ready and to have some of these skills so they are armed and ready to go," said Colin McKaig of the Springfield School District.

"We have a lot of computer science jobs in the state that are going unfilled," said Peter Drescher, the state director of education technology at the Vermont Agency of Education.

But it's not just about the students. Drescher says it's also about training teachers.

"Putting together what we call the Vermont Computer Science Alliance to engage teachers and educators in learning how to teach these skills," Drescher said.

Locally, the day of code coincides with another project, the Black River Innovation Campus. That's a new push to turn Springfield, an old manufacturing town, into a hub for technology.

"Trying to create an ecosystem for this specific type of workforce and building the farm team for what will be the workforce for the years to come," said Bob Flint of the Springfield Regional Development Corporation.

Not all of these students want to be coders when they get older.

"A one-time thing. I wouldn't do this for a living," said Reilly Tennis, a 10th-grader.

But Tennis acknowledges that being good with a computer is a skill she is going to need to compete.

"Technology is the future," she said. "It is going to be a big part of our lives."

This is the first time the district has held the day of code but officials say they want to make it an annual event, training the workforce of the future with the technology of today.