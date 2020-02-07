Day two of a messy storm leads to flight cancellations at Burlington airport

Day two of our messy winter storm and hundreds of schools are already closed, roads are slippery and sidewalks are crunchy and slick.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd is live at the Burlington International Airport with the latest on flight cancellations and delays.

Crews are trying to keep up with this icy, snowy storm, but there's no doubt it's been tough.

We just learned the runway is closed due to unsafe surface conditions, so nothing flying in or out of the Burlington International Airport right now.

Crews have been out on the tarmac around the clock since Thursday early morning and airport officials say they expect they won't get a break until Sunday.

They say they haven't had to tackle a storm like this yet this year.

"This year we haven't faced any kind of a real winter challenge, and we certainly have been faced with ice and a lot of other elements, but certainly not this kind of capacity, not during this duration. The duration of the storm is going to last for some time," said Gene Richards, the Director of Aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

It's all hands on deck as crews work around the clock to plow and salt the runways.

But airport officials say there's only so much they can do to prevent cancellations and delays, as other airports across the country are struggling with the same weather.

You can check your flight status on BTV.aero before heading to the airport and as you hit the roads,know it's also extremely slippery out there. So you'll want to give yourself plenty of time to plan.