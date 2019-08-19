Daytime sleepiness could be sign of Alzheimer’s disease, study says

If you can't make it through the day without a nap, the authors of a new study suggest the brain cells that keep you awake may be under attack by Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers compared the brains of 13 people who had Alzheimer's and died with the brains of seven people who didn't have the disease.

The researchers specifically examined the parts of the brain involved in keeping people awake during the day.

They described finding a degeneration of the whole wakefulness-promoting network in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Because of that, researchers conclude there’s a more direct biological pathway between Alzheimer’s and daytime sleepiness.

The scientists say follow up research needs to be done.

You can read more in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

