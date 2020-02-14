De Blasio endorses former 2020 rival Sanders for president

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

The move, announced Friday by Sanders' campaign, puts de Blasio in a position to become a leading voice in opposition to Sanders' newest rival, Mike Bloomberg, his predecessor in leading the nation's largest city.

De Blasio is set to campaign for Sanders in Nevada this weekend.

De Blasio's own 2020 presidential bid ended with a whimper months before any votes were cast.

He could play an important role for Sanders as the senator squares off against several more moderate choices, including Bloomberg, who led New York for the 12 years before de Blasio.

