Deacon praised for tackling NH church shooter

A man is still recovering in the hospital after being shot in the chest during a wedding in New Hampshire.

Police say over the weekend Dale Holloway went inside the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham and shot Bishop Stanely Choate in the chest.

A deacon is now being praised for tackling Holloway.

"I think it's the greatest thing ever that my dad, just, he didn't think about it. He just did it," said Wren Archer, the Deacon's son. "That's just the kind of guy he is. He helps everybody any time of day. My dad always jokes that he's played football, he's a linebacker and a quarterback. He always jokes about that, and we're like 'yeah, sure Dad. You're making all that up.' And he tackled somebody. We're like, 'he might actually be a linebacker.'

Police now say the groom's son is accused of killing Holloway's stepdad.

The stepdad was shot and killed earlier this month and was a minister at the same church.

Holloway is being charged with several things, including attempted murder.