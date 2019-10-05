Deadly crash leaves one man dead

A man is dead from a crash in Bethel, and police say he may have died trying to keep others from getting hurt.

It happened on Friday afternoon on North Road and Royalton Hill Road.

Police say Tyler Webster of Barnard was driving a logging truck.

Police think there was a problem with the brakes, so as Webster was going down the hill, he couldn't slow down.

Police say the truck looked like the driver tried to turn to avoid hitting other traffic.

It brushed against an empty parked car, left the road, hit a tree, and then flipped over.

Webster was transported to the hospital and died.