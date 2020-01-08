Deadly crashes continue downward trend; impaired driving a concern

Deadly crash numbers were down in the Green Mountains in 2019, part of a downward trend in major crashes over the last decade. But new data shows their behavior behind the wheel is still a concern for police.

Forty-seven people died in crashes last year. That's well-below the totals from recent years and the second lowest total in the last 75 years. National experts say it's part of a long-term improvement in highway safety.

"Vermont continues to struggle with two big problem areas," said Vermont State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen. He can't pinpoint the exact reason why highway deaths in Vermont were so low in 2019, But he says lack of seatbelt use and impairment remain problem areas police continue to focus on. "Vermont remains above 50% of the fatalties, where operators or people involved are unbelted."

Half of fatal crashes in 2019 invovled drugs and alcohol. In years past it's been more than half. That exceeds the national average, where about one-third of crashes involve drug or alcohol impairment. And when drugs are a factor, cannabis has been present most of the time. VTrans data shows cannabis was involved in more deadly crashes than alcohol in five out of the last six years.

"Alcohol still continues to be a problem on Vermont roads like it is nationally, but alcohol-fueled fatalties have been outpaced by drug related fatalties for the last six years," Sgt. Riggen said.

He says the Vermont State Police are looking into the issue this year and plan to soon add more drug recognition experts to their staff of 48.

Nationally, the drop in fatal crashes mirrors Vermont. "Fatal crashes have been going down for as long as I can remember, certainly since the '60s," said Chuck Farmer with the The Insurance Institue for Highway Safety, a nonprofit that aims to reduce the number of crashes in the U.S. He says deaths on roads have reduced by thousands. In Vermont, 1979 was the highest on record at 161 deaths -- compared to only 47 last year. "One of the reasons is vehicles keep getting better and better."

Farmer says better technology in cars helps drivers slow or even stop when a crash is imminent. He believes more police enforcement can help, but says the overall crash trend has been going down for a long time. "You'll see those bumps and you'll see those dips every now and then, but the general trend -- I believe they'll continue to go down," he said.

Farmer says that nationally, alcohol continues to be the main concern in wrecks and fatal crashes, but some research has seen crashes going up in states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

