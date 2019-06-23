Deadly N.H. motorcycle crash investigation continues

"I don't think any of us can understand how these families are doing, I don't think that the word devastation can begin to describe the pain and the anguish," says Jane Young, N.H. Assistant Attorney General.

Officials in New Hampshire have released the names of the seven people killed in a motorcycle crash.

State leaders in New Hampshire released the names and photos of the seven people killed after a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer collided with the group of motorcyclists Friday evening.

"Each of the victims died of blunt trauma," says Young.

45 -year-old Aaron Perry, 42-year-old Desma Oakes, Joanne and Edward Corr both 58-years-old, 59-year-old Albert Mazza, 62-year-old Michael Ferazzi and 58-year-old Daniel Pereira were killed. They were members of the New England Jarheads Motorcycle Club. The men were all Marines.

"Police, local and federal authorities have been at the scene since the time of the accident Friday evening," says Young.

Police say the group of motorcyclists were traveling on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire when the crash happened.

And they were remembered Sunday morning in Columbia. The Manchester Motorcycle Club held its Blessing of the Bikes drawing hundreds of riders. They took time out of the event to dedicate a prayer to those killed in Friday's crash.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board continued processing the scene on Sunday.

Police say the driver of the truck, 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is not facing any charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.