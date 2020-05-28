Deal reached to sell Marlboro College campus

Vermont’s Marlboro College campus is being sold to an organization that is seeking to reduce costs and improve outcomes for low-income and first-generation college students.

The college and the organization Democracy Builders announced Thursday that a purchase and sale agreement had been signed for the more than 500-acre property. The sale price was not disclosed.

Marlboro announced last year that it was shuttering the Vermont campus and merging with Emerson College in Massachusetts.

Democracy Builders, which has launched dozens of schools and nonprofit organizations around the world, plans to use the Marlboro campus as a location where students can visit for multiple residencies each year.

