Dean: Democrats can't be distracted by Trump baiting in 2020 race

While dozens of Democrats are busy duking it out to become their party's presidential nominee, President Trump enjoys the power of incumbency.

Roger Garrity spoke with former Vermont governor and Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean about Trump's advantage going into next year's election.

Howard Dean: Well, it is hard to be an incumbent, no question about that. The last time it happened was Bush Sr. after a single term. But Trump's base is un-vermont like. This is the state that gave the lowest possible percentage of votes of any state in the country -- Hawaii was next. And Trump doesn't stand for American values, you know, he doesn't stand for Democratic values. When you use hate as your principle message, that is not what America's all about. So, my own view is, the economy's great. Trump is an incumbent -- by all stretch of the imagination he should win and we could lose. If we're talking about Donald Trump for months from the election, we're gonna lose. Any candidate who thinks we're gonna beat Trump by telling everybody what a jerk he is, is wrong. Trump will remind everybody every day that he's a jerk. We can't do that. We have to talk about health care, we have to talk about jobs, we have to talk about the people left behind, we have look at education. That's who we have to talk about. We have done a strong message on those issues. So, we could lose, absolutely could lose. And we better nominate somebody who is willing not to spend all their time complaining about Trump. We don't have to do that, Trump will remind everybody every day that they don't like Trump, and that's a majority the country.