Death certificate of Bridget Osgood released

We have an update on a woman whose body was found in a Vermont River last year.

The death certificate released says her manner of death could not be determined. The cause of death for Bridget Osgood (45) remains unchanged: a broken neck, or a “cervical fracture due to blunt impact of head.”

Osgood's body was found in the Roaring Branch in Bennington on October 13, 2019. At the time, police said the body showed signs of significant head trauma, as well as minor body injuries. Police said they weren't sure how long Osgood had been in the water or how she ended up there.