Death certificate reveals more about James 'Whitey' Bulger's death

The death certificate for a notorious former Boston mob boss is out. It classifies James "Whitey" Bulger's death as a homicide and says he died from head injuries.

Bulger was serving two life-sentences for his role in 11 murders.

He was arrested in 2011 after eluding law enforcement for more than 16 years.

He was beaten to death last October, one day after being transferred to a West Virginia prison.

We're told fellow inmates are behind the assault, but no one has been charged.

Investigators had previously pointed to Freddy Geas from Massachusetts. Geas shared a cell with Sean McKinnon of Montpelier.

McKinnon is in federal prison for stealing numerous guns from R & L Archery in Barre and trading them for guns in Connecticut.