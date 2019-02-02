Death investigation

Alice Steadman was found dead near a home on Hardscrabble Rd. in Bristol Saturday. The Bristol woman was found by friends of the family.

Police had been looking for the 72-year-old after she went to visit a family member in Monkton, then left and said she was going home. She didn't make it back there.

Police were able to track down a surveillance photo of her from that morning, which they released late Friday night.

Police said her death is not suspicious but is still under investigation.