Death investigation in St. Johnsbury

State Police are investigating the death of a St. Johnsbury man.

Friday night, police were asked to check on Roy Blanchard, at his home on Ledgewood Drive.

Relatives say he did not show up to a friends house and were worried. When police got to his home, the 61-year-old was found dead. Police would not say how Blanchard died, but say this seems to be an isolated incident.

Crime scene investigators were at the home, Saturday. We will provide more details as they become available.