Deaths exceed NH births but migration boosts population

Newcomers from other states continue to be the key to population growth in New Hampshire. The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that New Hampshire's population grew by 6,200 between July 2018 and July 2019, for a total of 1.36 million. With fewer births than deaths, migration accounted for all of the state's population growth. Ken Johnson, senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire, says most of the gain has come because more people are moving into New Hampshire from other states than leaving it. New Hampshire was one of only four states in which deaths exceeded births last year.

